Traditional And Religious Leaders Challenged To Play Active Role In Preventing GBV

As a society, we must be alert and expose such criminals who are robbing children of their future and ensure that they are brought before the law.

Our Constitution is very clear on who a child is and who can enter marriage, but despite that, we still have young girls who are taken into marriage where they are expected to assume adult roles as brides.

The Herald reported Mutsvangwa as saying eight discreet safe spaces for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) survivors in Manicaland Province have been established

The Marriages Act Chapter 5:17 outlawed child marriages by setting the age of marriage at 18 and criminalising child marriages.

The minimum mandatory sentencing for convicted rape perpetrators has been set at 15 years.

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey of 2019 showed that 34 percent of girls in Zimbabwe are married before the age of 18,.5 percent are married before their 15th birthday and 2 percent of boys in Zimbabwe are married before their 18th birthday.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Zimbabwe experienced a surge in teenage pregnancies and child marriages as a result of the prolonged closure of schools.

