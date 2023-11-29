George Chigova's Family Castigates ZIFA

Chigova had 32 national team caps and was part of the Warriors squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals hosted by Egypt. He also won the COSAFA Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Speaking at the late footballer’s funeral, family spokesperson, Lazarus Chigova, said that ZIFA did not do enough to show respect to Chigova’s contributions to the sport. He said:

We have always been playing football here in Chivhu but no one talks about that. It’s probably because it’s a small area but we are all here in Chivhu today for George, a boy from Chivhu who became a national team player. We all agree he was a very good goalkeeper. He saved penalties and was a specialist in that area. I want to say thank you to ZIFA for the small way you assisted us. We were looking forward to something significant from you, to be honest with you. But you did not give us our respect, I don’t know why. Is it because we are Chivhu? But we have shown you one thing that as Chivhu we can do it.

Chigova’s widow, Nokuthula was emotional when delivering her last speech.

She said it was difficult to bury her husband so early and to take care of their three daughters alone. Said Nokuthula:

First of all, I would like to thank you all for the support you have given to the family from the start of this ordeal… I also look at Dynamos and the whole Zimbabwe family, our friends, our families your love keeps us going. I’m sure George is smiling wherever he is. You have shown him love but may you also do the same to those who have remained behind. Don’t wait to show them love when they are gone. Give them flowers whilst they are still alive. That’s all that George needed when he was still alive; your love, your support.

Chigova was a product of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy before playing for the Gunners Football Club in 2010 and 2011.

He then joined Dynamos Football Club where he won two league titles and a pair of Mbada Diamond Cup titles.

In 2014, Chigova joined South African club SuperSport United and stayed there for one season before joining Polokwane City Football Club where he featured in over 100 games for the club.

He sealed a move to Polokwane City on an initial three-year contract which was later extended by a further two years.

After Polokwane City was relegated, Chigova rejoined Supersport in 2020 and made his debut in their 0-1 loss to Golden Arrows on 21 April 2022 at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

At the time of his death, Chigova was not attached to any club after he officially left SuperSport United in June 2023 due to health complications.

