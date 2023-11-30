Backstage Violence At The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA)

We do not condone violence in any form and nature. Apologies to everyone affected.

Among the winners was the popular Rhumba group Insimbi Zezhwane, who received two awards. They were honoured with the People’s Choice Award, which included a brand-new car as a prize, and the Outstanding MaEli Tshibilika Act. The group expressed gratitude for the support they have received, particularly in light of the tragic loss of some of their members in a road traffic accident earlier this year.

The RoilBAA also acknowledged the outstanding works of artists such as Black Umfolosi, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, jazz guitarist Simbarashe Hudson, Thabani Moyo, and Ezra Sibanda. The awards ceremony featured captivating performances by local artists like Mzoe 7 and Umnikazi Wempuphu, as well as a special tribute to the late Hip Hop artist, Calvin Ncube.

In addition to the music category, other awards were presented, including the Outstanding Gospel Act Award, which went to Everton Mlalazi, the Outstanding Alternative Music Award, which was won by Fab G, and the Outstanding Male Artist Award, which was bestowed upon Calvin Mangena.

Prior to the event, the top ten nominees for the People’s Choice Award were announced, with the ultimate winner being determined by the votes of those in attendance.

