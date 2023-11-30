Family Asks For Privacy And Prayers As Zahara Has Been Admitted To The Hospital

Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them.

Unfortunately, even though our daughter’s hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality with our family and close friends, that hasn’t stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet. We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara’s health will be communicated via her social media platform or by herself.

In the meantime, we are asking for privacy on this matter and your continued prayers for the speedy recovery of our beloved Zahara. We trust that she will be back on the road soon, doing what she loves and what we all love her for, healing people through her powerful gift and love of music.

Zahara has been hospitalised for liver complications before. In 2019, she spent Christmas in the hospital. Her sister, Nomonde, shared that the doctor warned Zahara that she needed to stop drinking alcohol or else her life could be in danger. The family rallied around Zahara, providing emotional and physical support, and ensuring someone was always there to help her stay away from alcohol.

In 2019, Zahara admitted that she was an alcoholic after denying it for a long time. In a radio interview, she explained that she drank to cope with frustration and find happiness, but she didn’t think she was addicted. However, when she finished a whole bottle of wine alone, she realised she needed help to address her drinking problem.

