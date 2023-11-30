Marshall Munetsi Facing A Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines After Suffering An Ankle Injury
Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who plays for French Ligue 1 club Stade Reims, is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury. Munetsi sustained a serious sprain on his right ankle during a match against Rennes on Sunday. He was forced to leave the field on a stretcher just 33 minutes into the game after colliding with an opponent.
His coach, Will Still, expressed concerns about the extent of the injury after the match. Still described Munetsi’s ankle as swollen and twice its normal size, indicating a potentially long recovery period. He said:
He has a swollen ankle and it's double in size. In my opinion, we are going to lose him for a long time. I hope it's not too serious, but I'm afraid it is.
Unfortunately, those fears were confirmed when it was announced that Munetsi would be out of action until January next year.
L’Equipe, a reputable French publication, reported that the 27-year-old midfielder is expected to make his return on January 13 when Stade Reims faces Monaco in a league match.
Munetsi’s absence will be felt by both his club and the Zimbabwe national team, where he recently earned the position of vice-captain. He featured in the Warriors’ recent World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Rwanda, contributing to the team’s two draws.
This injury is the second setback for Munetsi this season, as he previously missed two games due to a broken nose. Despite these setbacks, Munetsi has established himself as a key player for both Stade Reims and the Zimbabwean national team, impressing with his performances on the field.
His talent has not gone unnoticed, with reports suggesting that several English Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress and may consider making bids for him in the upcoming January transfer window.
