Marshall Munetsi Facing A Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines After Suffering An Ankle Injury

Unfortunately, those fears were confirmed when it was announced that Munetsi would be out of action until January next year.

L’Equipe, a reputable French publication, reported that the 27-year-old midfielder is expected to make his return on January 13 when Stade Reims faces Monaco in a league match.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Munetsi’s absence will be felt by both his club and the Zimbabwe national team, where he recently earned the position of vice-captain. He featured in the Warriors’ recent World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Rwanda, contributing to the team’s two draws.

This injury is the second setback for Munetsi this season, as he previously missed two games due to a broken nose. Despite these setbacks, Munetsi has established himself as a key player for both Stade Reims and the Zimbabwean national team, impressing with his performances on the field.

His talent has not gone unnoticed, with reports suggesting that several English Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress and may consider making bids for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Tags

Leave a Comment