2024 National Budget Is Anti-people, Anti-productivity - Mahere

6 minutes ago Fri, 01 Dec 2023 06:37:12 GMT

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube’s 2024 National Budget has been described as “anti-people” after he proposed to increase toll gate fees by 150 percent and nearly double the cost of a passport.

Ncube also proposes to increase the Strategic Reserve Levy by US$0.03 and US$0.05 per litre of diesel and petrol, respectively, with effect from January. He raised fees for an ordinary passport from US$120 to US$200.

Ncube proposes to hike toll fees for light-motor vehicles from the current US$2 to US$5 or equivalent on what he calls “premium roads”. These include the Harare-Beitbridge highway and the Plumtree-Mutare road. Toll fees for other vehicle categories are also set to go up.

