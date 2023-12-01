New Parliament Building Hit By Power Cuts

So, if anybody has got any suggestions that they want to give to the Minister, I would urge you to write them down and then hand them over to the Minister through the Administration of Parliament. I will ask the Minister to adjourn the House for us.

Parliament adds to the list of other key institutions including clinics, schools, universities that are being affected by the debilitating power cuts.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The Parliament of Zimbabwe moved to the new building in October this year following the handover of the facility by the Chinese Government to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment