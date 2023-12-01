New Parliament Building Hit By Power Cuts
The newly-commissioned multi-million-dollar Parliament in Mt Hampden has not been spared rolling power cuts as the structure often relies on generators.
This was revealed by the acting Speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday when he appealed to members to submit their further suggestions to Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona’s ministerial report in writing as power would switch off anytime. Said the acting Speaker:
I would like to advise Hon. Members that we are going to lose power anytime from now because we are working on generators.Feedback
So, if anybody has got any suggestions that they want to give to the Minister, I would urge you to write them down and then hand them over to the Minister through the Administration of Parliament. I will ask the Minister to adjourn the House for us.
Parliament adds to the list of other key institutions including clinics, schools, universities that are being affected by the debilitating power cuts.
The Parliament of Zimbabwe moved to the new building in October this year following the handover of the facility by the Chinese Government to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
