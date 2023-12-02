Six National Assembly By-elections Set For 03 February 2024

Statutory Instrument 235 of 2023, Proclamation 10 of 2023, read:

HIS EXCELLENCY, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe, DR. EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA.

WHEREAS, in terms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seats of members of Parliament for Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North have become vacant by reason of ceasing to be members of CCC of Siziba Gift Ostallos, Chatiza Stephen, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei Willard, Chivero Admore, Mutasa Oliver and Chibaya Amos on the 10th of November, 2023, who were the elected members of Parliament for the respective constituencies;

AND WHEREAS it is provided by section 39(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that after the President has been notified in terms of the said section of vacancies in the membership of Parliament, he shall issue a proclamation ordering a new election to fill the vacancies in the same manner, mutatis mutandis, as is provided in section 38 of the said Act in regard to a general election;

AND WHEREAS, the Speaker of Parliament has notified me on the 15th of November, 2023, in writing, of vacancies for the afore-mentioned constituencies:

NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as afore-said, I do, by this proclamation-

(a) order new elections for the constituencies of Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North; and

(b) fix Monday the 18th day of December 2023, as the date on which the nomination court shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning, at-

(i) the Magistrate Court, Tredgold Building, Leopold Takawira Avenue, Bulawayo, for the purpose of receiving nomination of candidates for election as a member of National Assembly Constituency of Pelandaba;

(ii) the Magistrates Court, Ruzawi Road, Marondera, for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as members of National Assembly Constituencies of Goromonzi South and Seke;

(iii) the Magistrates Court, Gerrard Drive, Chinhoyi, for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as members of National Assembly Constituencies of Chegutu West and Zvimba East;

and

(iv) the Magistrates Court, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street, Gweru, for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as members of the National Assembly Constituency of Mkoba North;

and

(c) fix Saturday the 3rd of February, 2024, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)(c) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13].

Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Zimbabwe at Harare, this 23rd day of November in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-three.