Tollgate Fees Set To More Than Double
Finance, Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube has proposed to double road toll fees starting from 01 January 2024.
Presenting the 2024 National Budget on Thursday, Ncube said the revenue derived from the increased fees will be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. He said:
I propose to review upwards, the Strategic Reserve Levy by US$0.03 and US$0.05 per litre of diesel and petrol, respectively, with effect from 1 January 2024. Toll Fees are currently pegged between US$2 and US$10, depending on the type of vehicle.Feedback
I, therefore, propose an upward review of toll fees on premium roads, that is, Harare-Beitbridge and Plumtree-Mutare and other roads, with effect from 1 January 2024. Revenue derived from the increased fees will be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.
Ncube proposed to double toll fees on the country’s roads and more than double the fees on what he calls “premium roads” which include the Harare-Beitbridge highway and the Plumtree-Mutare road.
The fees are as follows:
Light Motor-Vehicles:
– Current fee: US$2
– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$5
– Proposed fee on other roads: US$4
Minibuses (kombi):
– Current fee: US$3
– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$8
– Proposed fee on other roads: US$6
Buses:
– Current fee: US$4
– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$10
– Proposed fee on other roads: US$8
Heavy Vehicles:
– Current fee: US$5
– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$15
– Proposed fee on other roads: US$10
Haulage Trucks:
– Current fee: US$10
– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$25
– Proposed fee on other roads: US$20
