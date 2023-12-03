Dynamos Lift 2023 Chibuku Super Cup After Beating Ngezi Platinum Stars

Ngezi, who won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, will be playing in the CAF Champions League.

Two late goals from Elton Chikona and Emmanuel Paga secured the victory for the Glamour Boys.

Chikona opened the scoring in the 75th minute after pouncing on a rebound.

Paga doubled Dynamos’s advantage on the stroke of full-time after Ngezi goalkeeper Chang Mariyoni made a blunder.

Ngezi won the competition in their debut season in 2016 and were also losing finalists in 2019 and 2021.

