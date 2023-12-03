Mawarire Criticises Mthuli Ncube's "Absurd" Tax Proposals

If @edmnangagwa wanted to govern the country “for the people”, silly proposals to reintroduce colonial hut taxes by different names, would never have been entertained.

What a people-centric presidency would have done was to advance policies which seek to develop the country scientifically, providing science-based solutions to our current problems rather than compounding our troubles through anti-people policies.

A president who serves the people would have taken President Xi’s 14th principle, “crackdown on corruption with zero tolerance” rather than promoting & being at the centre of it.

If we are looking East, we certainly should be copying some of the principles that are aimed at growing China into a “world player”.

It’s never bad to learn from others & the growth of the Chinese economy in the last 2 decades cannot be ignored.

Ncube said the wealth tax will be levied at a rate of 1% of market values of residential properties with a minimum value of US$100 000.

