South Africa Intercepts 443 Zimbabwean Children Being "Trafficked" Through Beitbridge

They were able to stop and search about 42 buses trying to enter the republic and out of that we found 443 children under the age of eight that were in those buses without any parent or any guardian. They were being trafficked into South Africa.

Masiapato said the children were denied entry “and we activated the Zimbabwean officials to process them back into Zimbabwe.”

It is believed the children were going to join their parents for the Christmas holidays after schools closed on 01 December.

More: Pindula News

