Baltemar Brito Has Left Highlanders And Returned To Portugal

Done! One more beautiful chapter of my life is done. Highlanders such a big institution, was a big pleasure for me to belong to that family; very passionate supporters that are really the heart of that institution. We did our best, 22 unbeaten games proves how hard we tried. To much would be to talk but now is just time to say thanks…Once again thank you to all, was a big pleasure to be part of Highlanders. See u someday!

With the departure of Brito and Torres, Highlanders face a significant change in their coaching staff. It remains uncertain who will take over as the new coach and how this transition will impact the team’s performance. The club will need to adjust to this new phase and work towards maintaining its success in future seasons.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The Bulawayo-based club has not yet commented on the departure of coach Baltemar Brito. Reports from last month suggested that the club would not renew Brito’s contract when it expires on 31 December 2023. Brito, who took over the team in June last year, could not lead Highlanders to their first league title since 2006. Despite uncertainty about his future, he was appointed as the coach of the national team, the Warriors, in September. Brito guided Zimbabwe to two draws in the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria. With his departure from Highlanders, he will now focus on his role as the national team coach.

Tags

Leave a Comment