Teenage Hadebe Is Leaving American MLS Team, Houston Dynamo

Unfortunately, a long-term injury limited his appearances in his final season with the club to just sixteen matches across all top-flight competitions. Hadebe played his last match for Dynamo on Sunday morning (Zimbabwean time) against Los Angeles FC.

In a statement posted on X formerly Twitter, the former Highlanders and Chicken Inn defender said goodbye to his club and expressed his gratitude to the coaches and technical team. He said:

To all the wins I have had all the great times this is goodbye to the team and marking a farewell to end of season @HoustonDynamo & the coaches , Ted, Pat, Asher, Nick and the technical stuff thank you for trusting me I will be forever be grateful to my teammates and fans

However, Hadebe did not mention where he would be going next.

