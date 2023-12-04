Teenage Hadebe Is Leaving American MLS Team, Houston Dynamo
Former Kaizer Chiefs Football Club defender, Teenage Hadebe, has confirmed that he will be leaving his American MLS team, Houston Dynamo. His contract with the club will expire at the end of December 2023.
Hadebe joined Dynamo in 2021 from Yeni Malatyaspor, a Turkish professional football club he joined in 2017. Soon after joining Dynamo, he made a significant impact and became an integral part of the team.
Unfortunately, a long-term injury limited his appearances in his final season with the club to just sixteen matches across all top-flight competitions. Hadebe played his last match for Dynamo on Sunday morning (Zimbabwean time) against Los Angeles FC.
In a statement posted on X formerly Twitter, the former Highlanders and Chicken Inn defender said goodbye to his club and expressed his gratitude to the coaches and technical team. He said:
To all the wins I have had all the great times this is goodbye to the team and marking a farewell to end of season @HoustonDynamo & the coaches , Ted, Pat, Asher, Nick and the technical stuff thank you for trusting me I will be forever be grateful to my teammates and fans
However, Hadebe did not mention where he would be going next.