5 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:56:53 GMT

Digital Satellite Television (DStv) has added new channels to selected packages starting from December 1. Yeukai Kupara, Multichoice Zimbabwe’s assistant quality assessor, announced the addition of several channels to different packages to ensure customers can enjoy a range of entertainment during the festive season. Kupara said:

DStv Family subscribers, it is your turn to celebrate. Kix is now included in your package, offering a variety of movies for both adults and children. Action fans don’t miss The Lost Bladesman and Jet Li’s Fist of Legend. These stories of heroism and martial arts will fire up your imagination.

One of the additions is Comedy Central (channel 122), which has been included in the Compact Plus package. Customers can now access a variety of funny content, including stand-up specials, comedy series, and late-night shows. Compact customers will also benefit from the inclusion of M-Net Movies 3 (channel 107), offering action and adventure classics.

