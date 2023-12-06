DStv Has Added New Channels To Selected Packages
Digital Satellite Television (DStv) has added new channels to selected packages starting from December 1. Yeukai Kupara, Multichoice Zimbabwe’s assistant quality assessor, announced the addition of several channels to different packages to ensure customers can enjoy a range of entertainment during the festive season. Kupara said:
DStv Family subscribers, it is your turn to celebrate. Kix is now included in your package, offering a variety of movies for both adults and children. Action fans don’t miss The Lost Bladesman and Jet Li’s Fist of Legend. These stories of heroism and martial arts will fire up your imagination.
One of the additions is Comedy Central (channel 122), which has been included in the Compact Plus package. Customers can now access a variety of funny content, including stand-up specials, comedy series, and late-night shows. Compact customers will also benefit from the inclusion of M-Net Movies 3 (channel 107), offering action and adventure classics.
Additionally, Africa Magic Showcase (channel 151) has been added to the Compact package, providing top-tier entertainment from across the continent, including soaps, drama series, lifestyle shows, comedy, movies, and reality TV with an African flair. DStv Family subscribers will enjoy Kix (channel 114), which offers a variety of movies for both adults and children, including action films.
For DStv Access customers, TNT (channel 137) is now available. This channel offers a mix of contemporary and classic Hollywood blockbusters, action-packed thrillers, romantic comedies, and TNT Original films. It also features the international wrestling show AEW.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v