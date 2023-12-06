Five Elephants Found Dead In Sinamatela, Hwange - ZIMPARKS

7 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 12:36:43 GMT

Five elephants were found dead in Sinamatela, Hwange, Zimbabwe, and authorities attribute their deaths to dehydration caused by extreme temperatures and a lack of rain. The elephants were part of the population in Hwange National Park, which is home to an estimated 44,000 elephants. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Zimbabwe National Parks Authority spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo said preliminary investigations have shown that they succumbed to dehydration. He said:

In recent years, elephants have been migrating to neighbouring Botswana in search of water. However, this year, the migration started earlier due to the water crisis. Young and elderly elephants, as well as those who were unable to travel long distances, have been particularly vulnerable to dehydration and hunger. Farawo told News24:

