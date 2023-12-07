Joey Antipas Set For Chicken Inn Return | Report

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee recently decided that it was unfair to bar coaches without CAF A licences from sitting on the bench in the topflight league when courses for the qualification have not been conducted in the country for years.

ZIFA suspended the requirement, and this means that Antipas, a CAF B licence holder, can now sit on the Chicken Inn bench.

The Herald reported a club source as saying Matore and Tawarechera are set for departure. Said the source:

The club is on the verge of parting ways with head coach Prince Matore and his assistant Farai Tawarechera. Nothing has been finalised yet. However, if that does happen Joey Antipas is set to bounce as the club’s head coach and he is set to bring his assistants.

The Gamecocks managed to post 11 wins, 16 draws and seven defeats in the process amassing 49 points, in the 2023 PSL season.

The 2015 PSL champions finished 17 points adrift from eventual league winners Ngezi Platinum Stars in the just-ended season.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara refused to comment on the rumours when contacted by The Herald. He said:

I don’t want to talk about anything that is football-related. At the moment, I’m occupied. I will get back to you as soon as I’m done.

Antipas won the league title with Motor Action in 2010 and has coaching stints with the senior national soccer team, The Warriors.

