Without Visionary National Leadership, Gas Discovery Meaningless - Maguwu

Posting on X, Maguwu said Zimbabwe has exploited diamonds, chrome, gold, platinum and lithium for years but has nothing to show for it. He wrote:

Before we hype about gas, let us ask questions: What did we do wrong with diamonds, chrome, gold, platinum and now lithium? Why did these fail to transform our economy?

What shall we do differently this time? Otherwise, it is repeating the same things and expecting different outcomes.

Dubai, a favourite holiday destination for our leaders, discovered Oil in 1966. In 1969 it began exporting oil.

Instantly, its ruler Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, decreed that Oil profits would be used to transform the lives of his people. Today, the Emiratis are a prosperous people.

In 2023, they say Oil production now constitutes a tiny % of their economy. They have diversified to wholesale & retail trade, transport and logistics, banking and capital markets, manufacturing, real estate, tourism, construction etc. It all starts with leadership.

If a desert-like Dubai, with only oil, can transform itself so rapidly, think of a country like Zimbabwe with the best climate in Africa, the best arable land in SADC, many minerals found in large quantities, vast tourism potential where all big 5 are found in their natural habitat.

The possibilities in our country are limitless. But it starts with a vision and political will.