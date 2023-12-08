Brito Set To Be Offered Fresh Warriors Contract | Report
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee is reportedly set to offer Warriors coach Baltemar Brito a new contract, as his current deal runs out at the end of this month.
The Brazilian was appointed Warriors coach in September, with his right-hand man Antonio Torres appointed as the fitness and conditioning coach.
The two were, however, offered contracts which run concurrently with their deals at Highlanders Football Club, that is, 31 December 2023, when their work permits expire.
Soccer24 reported a source as saying the Lincoln Mutasa-led ZIFA Normalisation Committee has already engaged the coaches for new contracts. Said the source:
The NC has already engaged them (Brito and Torres) for contract extensions. They could not be offered contracts which run beyond 31 December because their work permits are also expiring on December 31, concurrently with their Highlanders contracts. But everything is fine, the duo will be retained for sure.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Highlanders recently announced that Brito’s contract with them will not be renewed.
To date, Brito has been in charge of three Warriors matches, the first a friendly against Botswana in September, and then two World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria in November. All the matches ended in draws.
More: Pindula News