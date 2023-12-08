Brito Set To Be Offered Fresh Warriors Contract | Report

4 minutes ago Fri, 08 Dec 2023 08:26:55 GMT

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee is reportedly set to offer Warriors coach Baltemar Brito a new contract, as his current deal runs out at the end of this month.

The Brazilian was appointed Warriors coach in September, with his right-hand man Antonio Torres appointed as the fitness and conditioning coach.

The two were, however, offered contracts which run concurrently with their deals at Highlanders Football Club, that is, 31 December 2023, when their work permits expire.

