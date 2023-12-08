Ngezi Platinum Stars Parade PSL Trophy

The celebrations ended at Baobab where musician Sulumani Chimbetu who also hails from Mashonaland West, entertained a decent crowd that attended the party.

The party was also attended by traditional leaders from the province.

Ngezi Platinum Stars’ striker Takunda Benhura claimed the Golden Boot after scoring 13 goals, while captain Qadr Amini was voted Soccer Star of the Year.

Schoolboy Nisbert Muzenda was the only player in the Ngezi squad born and raised in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

According to a report by the Chronicle, Muzenda will go down in the history books of the local league as the first player to win the PSL title with his hometown club.

He achieved the feat as a 17-year-old. Muzenda is an A-Level learner at Wanganui in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

The club’s chairman, Leonard Musariri, said that they will take all the necessary measures to ensure that Baobab Stadium qualifies to host the CAF Champions League next season.

