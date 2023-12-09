Chamisa Owes Supporters An Explanation Over Response To Tshabangu Onslaught - Mutebuka

On Friday night, High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda granted an application by Tshabangu, confirming that recalled CCC MPs cannot stand in by-elections being held today.

This means that all the National Assembly candidates sponsored by the CCC party led by Chamisa were barred from running in the by-elections currently underway. Said Mutebuka:

1. There comes a point when a line in the sand has to be drawn about the continued use or reliance on a strategy that is not yielding any dividend or playing to the strengths of your opponent.

2. Any further approaches to a captured Judiciary by CCC will either offend or bleed support or credibility. That door should be firmly shut for now!

3. Tshabangu’s fate should have already been sealed via politically mobilising the victims of his shenanigans within the parameters of the Constitution to challenge him!

4. It is them after all, and not the captured Courts who can tell whether or not he is an imposter or a genuine leader.

5. The situation has reached a point of severity where it is credible to ask why the opposition has failed, refused or neglected to mobilise their constituency/members/supporters to seek redress & to voice their popular/mass discontent with the regime’s shenanigans!

6. Just in case there is something that our analysis has missed, @nelsonchamisa & @CCCZimbabwe owe Zimbabweans an explanation as to why that route has not been pursued and how it is hoped in future the povo can be persuaded to risk it all & go and vote again in the name of seeking political change or continue believing in the opposition cause when it appears to be struggling to modify its rules of engagement to address the unique threats that it faces from a ruthless & uncompromising regime!