"Magaya Sold Prime Assets To Fund Heart Stadium Construction"

Magaya, however, did not disclose the assets he parted with to fund the building of the stadium which is a duplicate of the Swansea Stadium in South Wales. He said:

This was driven by my heart. I can tell you that I had to sell some of my assets just to kick-start this project…

I am happy the project will now be commissioned and it’s not for my use. It’s for football. I love football and this is for the game that I like the most.

I am a relieved man right now, the past two months or so have been very hectic.

I am humbled that the experts and top Government officials have been in support of this project right from the day we laid the first brick.

I salute the workers and volunteers from my church who worked day and night to make sure that this project saw the light of the day.