"Magaya Sold Prime Assets To Fund Heart Stadium Construction"
The founder and leader of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Walter Magaya, says he sold a number of his prime assets to raise funds to build the Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare.
The stadium was built in just two months and is set to be officially opened tomorrow, 10 December.
Speaking to Zimpapers Sport, Magaya, who also owns the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Yadah Stars, said he sold most of his priced possessions to fund the project.
Magaya, however, did not disclose the assets he parted with to fund the building of the stadium which is a duplicate of the Swansea Stadium in South Wales. He said:
This was driven by my heart. I can tell you that I had to sell some of my assets just to kick-start this project…
I am happy the project will now be commissioned and it’s not for my use. It’s for football. I love football and this is for the game that I like the most.
I am a relieved man right now, the past two months or so have been very hectic.
I am humbled that the experts and top Government officials have been in support of this project right from the day we laid the first brick.
I salute the workers and volunteers from my church who worked day and night to make sure that this project saw the light of the day.
Magaya said that once complete, the 5 000-seater stadium will accommodate up to 40 000 people.
The clergyman has invited top Government officials and key football stakeholders to attend the official opening ceremony.
