Two Men Die In A Mine Shaft In Filabusi

7 minutes ago Sat, 09 Dec 2023 17:07:49 GMT

Two men who were part of a group that had been hired to erect a perimeter fence at a mine in Filabusi were trapped underground and died after they had sneaked into a shaft to steal gold ore.

The deceased were identified as Nobert Banhu (24) and Naison Moyo (31), under Chief Skhobokhobo, Nkayi.

ZRP spokesperson in Matabeleland South Province Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident to the Southern Eye. She said:

