7 minutes agoSat, 09 Dec 2023 17:07:49 GMT
Two Men Die In A Mine Shaft In Filabusi

Two men who were part of a group that had been hired to erect a perimeter fence at a mine in Filabusi were trapped underground and died after they had sneaked into a shaft to steal gold ore.

The deceased were identified as Nobert Banhu (24) and Naison Moyo (31), under Chief Skhobokhobo, Nkayi.

ZRP spokesperson in Matabeleland South Province Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident to the Southern Eye. She said:

I can confirm that I received a report on an incident in Insiza Mine in Filabusi. The circumstances are that on December 4, the two deceased with other mine workers spent the whole day fencing the mine.

It is reported that during the night the deceased connived to steal gold ore from the mine and entered the shaft.

A security guard who was doing routine checks realised that one of the mineshafts had collapsed.

The security guard alerted other mine workers who then retrieved the bodies.

More: Pindula News

