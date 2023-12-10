Africans Not Happy With Slow Progress On Funding Climate Adaptation Initiatives

We are disappointed by the lack of progress on this important issue in the first week. Decisions we must reach at COP28 include, obviously first we are concerned about the lack of progress on various issues of importance to our group, particularly on finance and adaptation. However, with a few days remaining, we believe we can still deliver on the following work streams. On adaptation, we reiterate that adaptation is a key pillar for the African continent and the critical component in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, climate adaptation means “taking action to prepare for and adjust to both the current and projected impacts of climate change”.

Nzovu emphasised that adaptation is crucial for the survival of the continent. He expressed the need for action to help Africans adapt to the changing climate. With persistent droughts, devastating storms, and rising sea levels threatening their lives and livelihoods, Nzovu questioned how Africa could cope without proper adaptation measures. He also expressed his hope for tangible outcomes that reflect Africa’s aspirations, particularly in terms of enhanced climate adaptation. As the work program comes to a close at this session, Nzovu expects a strong framework on the global goal of adaptation outcome.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, $133.6 million has been announced for the adaptation fund. However, Africans believe this amount is insufficient. Nzovu stated that billions, or even trillions of dollars, are needed for adaptation efforts in Africa. He emphasised that adaptation is an emergency in Africa and immediate action is required.

COP28, the current climate summit, is expected to complete the work on the Global Goal on Adaptation by launching a strong framework. This is seen as the most important outcome for Africa. Nzovu highlighted the need for the framework to recognize Africa’s developmental constraints and emphasized the importance of finance, capacity building, and technological transfer. African civil society groups and activists are calling for more funds to be directed towards the adaptation fund to support vulnerable countries such as Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe, which have experienced prolonged droughts and tropical cyclones in recent years.

Mohamed Adow, founder of Power Shift Africa, stated that the global goal for adaptation is not only for Africa but for all countries. He emphasized that adaptation is beneficial for the economy. Adow criticized rich countries for engaging in rhetoric without meaningful participation in the negotiations on the adaptation framework. He warned that the failure to deliver on adaptation at COP28 would be a global failure with significant consequences for vulnerable countries and the 3.6 billion people worldwide who are vulnerable to climate change impacts.

