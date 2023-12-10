Pictures: Magaya's The Heart Stadium Commissioned

4 minutes ago Sun, 10 Dec 2023 17:56:57 GMT

The Heart Stadium, constructed in Waterfalls, Harare by preacher Walter Magaya, was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday, 10 December 2023. The commissioning of the stadium was originally planned for the previous month but was postponed at the last minute. According to Yadah Football Club founder Walter Magaya, the stadium will eventually have a capacity of 40,000 people, although it currently accommodates 5,000. The event was attended by various important individuals, including Zimbabwean swimmer and Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts, and Recreation, Kirsty Leigh Coventry. See the pictures below.

