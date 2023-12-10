Top US Defence Contractor Celebrating 10th Anniversary In Victoria Falls Zimbabwe
KVG, a global American company contracted by the United States Department of Defence, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Zimbabwe. The company, which specialises in mission support and logistics, chose Victoria Falls as the location for its celebration. A group of 92 foreign nationals from various countries, including the USA, France, India, and the United Kingdom, has been in Zimbabwe since December 1. They are composed of KVG employees, including the CEO, Mr. John Boyer, and some individuals with military experience.
The presence of KVG in Zimbabwe is seen as a significant milestone in the country’s Open for Business policy adopted when President Emmerson Mnangagwa rose to power in 2017.
During their stay in Zimbabwe, KVG employees have been actively involved in community service, according to The Sunday News. They have repaired classroom doors and windows and built an ablution facility at Monde Primary School in Hwange District. Ms Bethany Long from the USA, who is the KVG Global Sales Coordinator, spoke to The Sunday News:
I would say Zimbabwe like a lot of other African countries is portrayed to be dangerous, but I would say from being here it’s actually not dangerous. People are actually loving, kind and very helpful. They will actually look out for you.
I also think that they are also portrayed as poor and uneducated but that’s definitely not the case, people we have met are very intelligent, and they speak English with kindness. Thank you for having us in your country. It has been great to get to experience a more authentic version of Zimbabwe, we had a wonderful time and we will continue having a wonderful time here.
Ms. Long shared that her knowledge about Zimbabwe was limited before she met her colleague from the country. She said she was aware of Victoria Falls being a famous tourist attraction in Africa, but beyond that, she didn’t know much. However, since interacting with her colleague, she has learned a great deal about the language, culture, and traditions of the country.