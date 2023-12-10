Top US Defence Contractor Celebrating 10th Anniversary In Victoria Falls Zimbabwe

3 minutes ago Sun, 10 Dec 2023 05:19:18 GMT

KVG, a global American company contracted by the United States Department of Defence, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Zimbabwe. The company, which specialises in mission support and logistics, chose Victoria Falls as the location for its celebration. A group of 92 foreign nationals from various countries, including the USA, France, India, and the United Kingdom, has been in Zimbabwe since December 1. They are composed of KVG employees, including the CEO, Mr. John Boyer, and some individuals with military experience.

The presence of KVG in Zimbabwe is seen as a significant milestone in the country’s Open for Business policy adopted when President Emmerson Mnangagwa rose to power in 2017.

During their stay in Zimbabwe, KVG employees have been actively involved in community service, according to The Sunday News. They have repaired classroom doors and windows and built an ablution facility at Monde Primary School in Hwange District. Ms Bethany Long from the USA, who is the KVG Global Sales Coordinator, spoke to The Sunday News:

