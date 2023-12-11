Heart Stadium: The 1st Stadium With Bucket Seats In Zimbabwe
December 10, 2023, marked a significant day for Zimbabwean football fans as President Emerson Mnangagwa commissioned the first bucket-seat stadium, the Heart Stadium. This event also marked the first time President Mnangagwa visited prophet Walter Magaya’s hotel in Waterfalls, which impressed him.
The day was filled with drama, action, and passion, symbolizing the beginning of the Heart Stadium’s story. When President Mnangagwa arrived, he was in a cheerful mood, clearly impressed by Magaya’s vision for the hotel, now transformed into a stadium. The president and Magaya had a brief conversation before the briefing meeting, with both father and son visibly relieved and happy.
But it didn’t stop there. As the president opened the gates of the Heart Stadium, he expressed his satisfaction with the exceptional work done by Magaya. He marvelled at the beauty of the place and praised Magaya’s great mind, highlighting how it aligns with the philosophy of Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, which means the nation is built by its own people or ilizwe lakhiwa labanikazi in isiNdebele.
Walter Magaya, the creator of this sports facility, said he felt honoured to witness President Mnangagwa commissioning his project. He expressed his humility and gratitude for the president’s presence and support.
The commissioning of the Heart Stadium by President Mnangagwa marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s sports infrastructure development. The event showcased the collaboration and dedication of individuals like Magaya, who contribute to the growth and advancement of the nation.
The Heart Stadium was commissioned at a time when all other stadiums in the country were unable to host international matches. This is because those stadiums were banned for failing to meet the minimum requirements set for such events.