Heart Stadium: The 1st Stadium With Bucket Seats In Zimbabwe

But it didn’t stop there. As the president opened the gates of the Heart Stadium, he expressed his satisfaction with the exceptional work done by Magaya. He marvelled at the beauty of the place and praised Magaya’s great mind, highlighting how it aligns with the philosophy of Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, which means the nation is built by its own people or ilizwe lakhiwa labanikazi in isiNdebele.

Walter Magaya, the creator of this sports facility, said he felt honoured to witness President Mnangagwa commissioning his project. He expressed his humility and gratitude for the president’s presence and support.

The commissioning of the Heart Stadium by President Mnangagwa marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s sports infrastructure development. The event showcased the collaboration and dedication of individuals like Magaya, who contribute to the growth and advancement of the nation.

The Heart Stadium was commissioned at a time when all other stadiums in the country were unable to host international matches. This is because those stadiums were banned for failing to meet the minimum requirements set for such events.

