We Won’t Have Any Warriors Game Played Outside Zimbabwe - Magaya

8 minutes ago Mon, 11 Dec 2023 08:27:05 GMT

Yadah Football Club founder and president, Walter Magaya, has announced that the Zimbabwe national soccer team, the Warriors, will no longer have to play their home matches outside the country. None of the existing stadiums meet the international standards required to host international matches. The National Sports Stadium, Rufaro, and Babourfields were flagged down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to these deficiencies. Resultantly, Zimbabwe hosted Nigeria in Rwanda for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match last month.

Magaya believes his new stadium called The Heart Stadium, located at the Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare, is a solution to the problem. The stadium features a suspended pitch and has already installed 5,000 bucket seats, along with a directors’ box and other necessary facilities. Magaya expects the stadium to be ready for international matches by February 2024.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the stadium presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and attended by hundreds of dignitaries, Magaya expressed his commitment to ensuring that the Warriors can play their World Cup qualifying matches at home from next year onwards. Soccer24 quotes him as saying:

Feedback