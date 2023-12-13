100 Elephants Succumb To El Nino-induced Drought

Phillip Kuvawoga, the Landscape Programme Director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, said:

Elephants and other wildlife species will face a crisis if the rains don't come soon. In 2019, over 200 elephants died in Zimbabwe due to severe drought; this phenomenon is recurring.

Despite having 104 solar-powered boreholes, park authorities say it isn’t enough and no match for extreme temperatures drying up existing waterholes, forcing wildlife to walk long distances searching for food and water.

Water-dependent mammals like elephants are among the most affected.

News of the tragedy comes during COP28, while global leaders gather to determine ambition and responsibilities and identify and assess climate measures at the global climate change conference in Dubai.

IFAW’s agenda at COP28 advocates for wildlife conservation as a nature-based solution to tackling climate change. Said Kuvawoga:

Wild animals protect the carbon already stored in nature, prevent it from being released into the atmosphere, and help nature soak up and store even more carbon.

The devastating impact of climate change on wildlife and humans calls for an integrated and holistic approach to support climate-resilient landscapes and communities. Added Kuvawoga:

The anticipated deaths of elephants and other species, such as we are seeing in Zimbabwe right now, must be seen as a symptom of deep-seated and complex challenges affecting the region’s natural resources conservation, aggravated by climate change.

