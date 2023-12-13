Civil Servants Get Final Bonus Payment

The bonuses just like salaries are being paid in both Zimbabwe dollars and USD.

In an interview with State media on Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Cecilia Alexander, said:

The government paid the first portion last month as agreed and is now paying the second which is the final bonus payment. The soldiers have already received their second portion as we speak. So far all is well, the employer is always sincere with the workers even on issues we do not want to hear about. When the Government cannot meet our demands, it does not hesitate to tell us that it does not have the money as opposed to giving empty promises.

She added that the unions will soon engage the Government on the issue of converting civil servants’ forex allowances into salaries as announced by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube in the 2024 national budget.

Alexander said the Government should increase the forex allowances before converting them into salaries.

Ncube proposed to raise the monthly tax-free threshold from $500 000 to $750 000 and tax-free bonus from $500 000 to $7.5 million.

The proposed tax-free threshold will be effective from 1 January but the $7.5 million tax-free bonus was effected last month.

More: Pindula News

