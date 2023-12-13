Marvelous Nakamba Honoured By Luton Town Council
Marvelous Nakamba has been awarded with the Mayor’s Unsung Black Hero Award by the Luton Town Council in England.
The award recognises people of colour who seek to make the lives of others easier, happier and more fulfilled.
The Zimbabwean footballer, who plays for Luton Town Football Club in England, was presented with the award by the former Mayor of Luton Maria Lovell.
This was confirmed by the Luton Social Justice Unit via a post on X which reads:
Today, @CllrMaria presented @LutonTown Marvelous Nakamba with his #UnsungBlackHero award. He received the most independent nominations out of anyone who was nominated. A great role model for the town and our young people.
Nakamba has been funding grassroots football in Zimbabwe and in 2022, he bankrolled an under-17 national tournament that enabled 400 young footballers to showcase their talents.
