Marvelous Nakamba Honoured By Luton Town Council

7 minutes ago Wed, 13 Dec 2023 09:48:51 GMT

Marvelous Nakamba has been awarded with the Mayor’s Unsung Black Hero Award by the Luton Town Council in England.

The award recognises people of colour who seek to make the lives of others easier, happier and more fulfilled.

The Zimbabwean footballer, who plays for Luton Town Football Club in England, was presented with the award by the former Mayor of Luton Maria Lovell.

