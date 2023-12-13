Zimbabwe's Economy To Slow Down To 3.5% In 2024, Says World Bank

The weaker global demand for minerals will reduce the contribution of the mining sector to economic growth.

The continued implementation of economic reforms, including those outlined in the arrears clearance dialogue, will serve to cool down inflation and relieve exchange rate pressures.

The World Bank warned that the transfer of the RBZ’s external debt to the Treasury poses liquidity risks, while a rising public wage bill will also squeeze fiscal space. Read the report:

The transfer of the RBZ’s external debt to the treasury means that interest payments from servicing debt are projected to increase significantly, posing liquidity risks amid limited access to concessional financing. A surging public wage bill will also squeeze fiscal space. Real allocations to the education, health and social sectors are likely to fall. Management of fiscal policy is likely to remain challenging due to public debt unsustainability. Overall, fiscal consolidation will be required to restore fiscal sustainability and economic growth.

The World Bank, however, said transferring external debt from the RBZ to the Government’s budget will enable the RBZ to constrain reserve money growth within acceptable limits and this in turn will enable the RBZ to better stabilize inflation.

It said the transfer may stop RBZ from printing money to service debt payments on these foreign currency liabilities.

