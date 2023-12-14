Harare-based Church Leader Castigates "Prosperity Gospel"

Bishop Roger Jeffrey, leader and founder of Tabernacle of Worship Family Ministries International, said many leaders were now taking the Christian ministry as a business.

Speaking to H-Metro on the sidelines of his graduation celebrations which were held at his church in Harare, Jeffrey said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The main problem with today’s church is that most of the leaders are in it for prosperity. To some, the church is now a business venture, something I am against as a church leader.

Jeffrey graduated with a degree in Religious and Theology from the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), as one of the best students, last week.

He said instead of exploiting members, the church should empower people spiritually and economically. Said the cleric:

I have invited influential people from different sectors, including the Ministry of Social Welfare, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and the National Aids Council to address the congregants as I celebrated this achievement. We want church leaders who help in eradicating poverty to complement the government’s efforts. My thrust is to ensure that pastors within my ministry have to be educated so that we don’t exploit people. As we preach the word of God, we have to teach people how to empower themselves. We don’t want pastors, or church leaders, who just exploit the congregants. It’s not that giving is bad but we want church leaders who empower people.

Jeffrey said his church runs an orphanage in Mufakose, Harare and is now building a school in Mutoko.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment