Musician Terry G Has Died

Reports suggest he had cerebral palsy and was diagnosed with heart and lung disease.

Earlier this week, Terry’s mother Violet Green asked for prayers from the public for her son saying his condition was critical. She said:

Terry haasi kunzwa zvakanaka ari muhospital. Saka kune shamwari dzake dzinoda kumuona tinokumbirawo minamato yakasimba kuti Terry ari paposition isina kumira zvakanaka.

According to iHarare, Terry faced many physical difficulties throughout his life because he was born with Cerebral Palsy.

He spent most of his life confined in a wheelchair and faced challenges in trying to attain his education after he was denied admission to Danhiko Secondary School due to his disability, according to the report.

