Power Cuts Cost Zimbabwe 6.1% Of GDP - World Bank

Electricity deficits are particularly damaging for the mining sector, given its highly energy-intensive characteristics, so unreliable and expensive electricity supplies reduce the margins of existing operations and weigh heavily on the feasibility evaluations for expansions and new projects.

The World Bank said power cuts were also negatively affecting agricultural and agro-processing sectors by undermining irrigation, as well as cold chain and storage facilities.

It said the tourism sector is also affected as hotels, resorts and tourist attractions face disruption of essential services.

All these effects translate into lower economic growth and lower household incomes, the bank said.

The Washington-based lender said for Zimbabwe to achieve universal electricity access by 2030, large investments are required, especially in solar power and grid expansion.

