ZETDC Issues An Update On Power Outage In Manicaland, Harare

The affected areas are as follows:

Glenmore, Chishawasha Hills, Umwinsidale. Luna Park, Spring Heights, Arundel Village Park, Crowhill, Art farm, Defence forces University, Domboshava Road, Philadelphia, Hogerthy Hill, Brookhill, New Pomona, Part of Vainona, Kambanji, Helensvale The Grange, Rolf Valley, Part of Greendale, Chisipite, Gletwin, Mandara, Part of Msasa Industry, Ruwa industry, Damofalls, Fairview, Zimre Park, Chipukutu. Elizabeth Park and the surrounding areas.

Manicaland update

Power supplies to Mutare City have been restored while the following areas remain out. The affected areas are as follows:

Mutare Environs, Mkwasine, Middle Sabi, Rusape, Marondera and Bromley.

Efforts are being made to find alternative backfeeds to supply the affected areas while our teams are working on the fallen tower.

As a safety precaution, we urge our valued customers to treat all circuits as live, as power may be restored without notice.

We further advise customers to keep away from fallen power lines and report them to our 24-hour contact centre on 704.

