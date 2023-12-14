ZETDC Issues An Update On Power Outage In Manicaland, Harare
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) on Thursday, 14 December gave an update on the loss of power in the eastern suburbs of Harare and eastern parts of the country. It reads:
Eastern Parts of Harare Update
Power supplies to Borrowdale 33KV, Dorset 33KV, and Part of Greystones 33KV substations have been restored while the following substations remain out as we find alternative ways of feeding them; Pomona 33KV, Highlands Park 33KV, Part of Greystones 33kv, Coleford 33KV, and Ruwa 33KV substations.Feedback
The affected areas are as follows:
Glenmore, Chishawasha Hills, Umwinsidale. Luna Park, Spring Heights, Arundel Village Park, Crowhill, Art farm, Defence forces University, Domboshava Road, Philadelphia, Hogerthy Hill, Brookhill, New Pomona, Part of Vainona, Kambanji, Helensvale The Grange, Rolf Valley, Part of Greendale, Chisipite, Gletwin, Mandara, Part of Msasa Industry, Ruwa industry, Damofalls, Fairview, Zimre Park, Chipukutu. Elizabeth Park and the surrounding areas.
Manicaland update
Power supplies to Mutare City have been restored while the following areas remain out. The affected areas are as follows:
Mutare Environs, Mkwasine, Middle Sabi, Rusape, Marondera and Bromley.
Efforts are being made to find alternative backfeeds to supply the affected areas while our teams are working on the fallen tower.
As a safety precaution, we urge our valued customers to treat all circuits as live, as power may be restored without notice.
We further advise customers to keep away from fallen power lines and report them to our 24-hour contact centre on 704.
