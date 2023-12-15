Gweru Family Buries Wrong Body, Exhumes Grave A Week Later

7 minutes ago Fri, 15 Dec 2023 18:40:14 GMT

A bereaved Gweru family was forced to exhume the presumed remains of its deceased member after burying the wrong body.

New Ziana reported that the family was alerted to the mishap by the other grieving family which discovered the body swap during body viewing.

The mix-up involved the bodies of Takudzwa Chipadza and Courage Sibanda, both of whom lost their lives in separate incidents at Mkoba 14 and 16 business centres, respectively.

