Gweru Family Buries Wrong Body, Exhumes Grave A Week Later
A bereaved Gweru family was forced to exhume the presumed remains of its deceased member after burying the wrong body.
New Ziana reported that the family was alerted to the mishap by the other grieving family which discovered the body swap during body viewing.
The mix-up involved the bodies of Takudzwa Chipadza and Courage Sibanda, both of whom lost their lives in separate incidents at Mkoba 14 and 16 business centres, respectively.
Police in Midlands Province said that Chipadza’s family collected what it believed to be Takudzwa’s body from Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary on 06 December and proceeded to bury it the next day at Mutasa cemetery in the city.
On the same day, Sibanda’s family collected what it thought was Courage’s body from the same mortuary.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The Sibandas proceeded to Somabhula for the funeral, only to discover that the body wasn’t that of their relative during body viewing. Police said:
The family advised Gweru Provincial Hospital authorities about the incident and Takudzwa’s relatives were engaged.
Upon identification of the body, both families agreed that the body which had been brought back was that of Takudzwa Chipadza. Courage Sibanda had been mistakenly buried (by the wrong family).
Exhumation of Sibanda’s body was then ordered, and done a week later, and the bodies handed to their respective proper families for burial.
The funerals of both were expected to take place on Friday, 15 December.
More: Pindula News