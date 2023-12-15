ZCTU Petitions Parliament To Reject 2024 National Budget

4 minutes ago Fri, 15 Dec 2023 05:17:49 GMT

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has petitioned Members of Parliament to reject the 2024 National Budget delivered by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube, saying it is “highly anti-poor”, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

Ncube proposed to introduce a 1% tax on all properties with a market value of US$100 000 and above and introduce a levy of US$0.02 per gram of sugar contained in beverages, excluding water, as well as tax the US$300 allowances paid to civil servants.

ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo on Monday petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to reject the proposals made in the budget. He wrote:

