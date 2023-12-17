An 11-year-old Boy From Mutare Dies After Being Struck By Lightning, Siblings Hospitalised

7 minutes ago Sun, 17 Dec 2023 17:27:17 GMT

An 11-year-old boy from Chitsuku Village, Marange, Mutare died on December 15th, 2023 when he was struck by lightning. The incident was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), who also reported that the boy’s siblings, aged 9, 13, and 15, were injured in the same lightning strike. The children had taken cover in a thatched kitchen hut while seeking shelter from the rain, but unfortunately, the hut caught fire and was burnt to ashes. The injured siblings are currently receiving medical treatment at Victoria Chiepo Hospital.

Advice regarding weather hazards:

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe emphasises the danger of lightning strikes to both humans and animals, as well as the risk to infrastructure. To stay safe, the public is urged not to seek refuge under trees during thunderstorms or heavy rainfall. Instead, it is recommended to find shelter indoors and wait for at least 30 minutes after the thunderstorm has passed before venturing outside again.

In addition, the department warns of other weather-related hazards, including localised heavy rainfall that can reduce visibility and the potential for flash flooding in areas with paved grounds, wetlands, and river basins. It is crucial to avoid attempting to cross flooded rivers, swollen streams, or areas affected by flash flooding. Waiting for the water to subside before crossing is strongly advised, even if the heavy rain that caused the flooding occurred elsewhere.

