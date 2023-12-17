Botswana MPs Oppose Proposed Plan To Scrap Passport Requirement With Zimbabwe

Opposition leader Dithapelo Keorapetse said it was surprising that President Masisi had not consulted relevant stakeholders before making such a decision. He said:

We don’t know who President Masisi was representing when he reached this agreement with Mnangagwa or the government of Zimbabwe. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

MP Wynter Mmolotsi raised concerns about the potential consequences of the arrangement, particularly in areas closer to the border, where there is already strain on resources due to an influx of Zimbabweans. He pointed out that the health system in Francistown, a city near the border, is already overburdened, and opening up travel without proper consideration could exacerbate the situation.

Other MPs, like Unity Douw, questioned the practicality of using machine-readable identity cards instead of passports and wondered if it would create additional bureaucratic complications.

Some MPs suggested that Botswana prioritize negotiating passport-free travel agreements with countries like South Africa and Zambia before considering such an arrangement with Zimbabwe.

Due to the collapsed Zimbabwean economy, many Zimbabweans have sought opportunities in Botswana and other neighbouring countries including South Africa. The proposed scrapping of passport requirements between the two countries would primarily benefit Zimbabweans who have for decades been fleeing from the biting economy.

Tags

Leave a Comment