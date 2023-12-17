Hwange Colliery Has Repaid Over US$350 Million Of Its US$400 Million Debt

3 minutes ago Sun, 17 Dec 2023 18:46:04 GMT

Hwange Colliery, Zimbabwe’s oldest coal producer, has made significant progress in repaying its creditors since entering into reconstruction over a year ago. The company has already repaid over US$350 million of its US$400 million debt, thanks to deals facilitated by external administrators, the Independent reported. The remaining US$50 million, owed mostly to foreign creditors and the government, is expected to be settled within the next two years.

Hwange Colliery, in which the government holds a 42% share, plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, particularly in power generation. The company has a direct conveyor belt connecting its coalfields to the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

To rebuild the company, administrators are exploring various options, including diversifying into agriculture. The colliery is also constructing a coke oven battery plant as part of its efforts to revive the business. According to Hwange Colliery administrator Munashe Shava, the reconstruction process is progressing well, with the company on track to clear its remaining debt within the next 24 months. He did not disclose the specific creditors who have been repaid. He told the Independent last week:

