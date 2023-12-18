Breaking News: Rwandair Plane Tyre Bursts During Takeoff At Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport
A tyre of a Rwandair plane burst this Monday during takeoff at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport. This has caused a temporary disruption of service on the runway.
The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, according to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe. No one was injured. See the pictures below.
RwandAir is Rwanda’s official airline. It is owned by the Rwandan government. The airline resumed its flights to and from Harare, as well as other places in southern Africa, in May 2021. They have two flights per week, on Fridays and Sundays, to Harare and Cape Town, South Africa.
More Pindula News
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v