Breaking News: Rwandair Plane Tyre Bursts During Takeoff At Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport

A tyre of a Rwandair plane burst this Monday during takeoff at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport. This has caused a temporary disruption of service on the runway.

The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, according to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe. No one was injured. See the pictures below.

