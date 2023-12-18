English Premier League (EPL) Results, Fixtures: Arsenal Extend Lead As City, Liverpool Drop Points
Arsenal won their match in the English Premier League at the weekend, increasing their lead in the standings. Meanwhile, other top title contenders like Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points. The results of the matches are as follows:
– Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham
– Bournemouth 1-1 Luton Town
– Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United
– Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace
– Newcastle 3-0 Fulham
– Burnley 0-2 Everton
– West Ham 3-0 Wolves
– Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa
– Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
– Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
Here are the upcoming matches in the English Premier League:
– Crystal Palace vs Brighton (Dec 22, 23:00)
– Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (postponed)
– Manchester City vs Brentford (Dec 23, 15:30)
– West Ham vs Manchester United (Dec 23, 18:00)
– Tottenham vs Everton (Dec 23, 18:00)
– Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth (Dec 23, 18:00)
– Fulham vs Burnley (Dec 23, 18:00)
– Luton Town vs Newcastle (Dec 23, 18:00)
– Liverpool vs Arsenal (Dec 24, 16:00)
– Wolves vs Chelsea (Dec 24, 16:00)
These matches will be the 18th set of matches out of a total of 38 in the Premier League season.
Here are the current standings in the English Premier League:
1. Arsenal – 17 matches (39 points).
2. Liverpool – 17 matches, (38 points).
3. Aston Villa – 17 matches, (38 points).
4. Manchester City – 17 matches, (34 points).
5. Tottenham – 17 matches, (33 points).
6. Newcastle – 17 matches, (29 points).
7. Manchester United – 17 matches, (28 points).
8. West Ham – 17 matches, (27 points).
9. Brighton – 17 matches, (26 points).
10. Chelsea – 17 matches, (22 points).
11. Fulham – Played 17 matches, 21 points
12. Brentford – Played 17 matches, 19 points
13. Wolves – Played 17 matches, 19 points
14. Bournemouth – Played 16 matches, 19 points
15. Crystal Palace – Played 17 matches, 17 points
16. Everton – Played 17 matches, 16 points
17. Nottingham Forest – Played 17 matches, 14 points
18. Luton Town – Played 16 matches, 9 points
19. Burnley – Played 17 matches, 8 points
20. Sheffield United – Played 17 matches, 8 points