English Premier League (EPL) Results, Fixtures: Arsenal Extend Lead As City, Liverpool Drop Points

– Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

– Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

– Newcastle 3-0 Fulham

– Burnley 0-2 Everton

– West Ham 3-0 Wolves

– Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

– Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

– Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

Here are the upcoming matches in the English Premier League:

– Crystal Palace vs Brighton (Dec 22, 23:00)

– Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (postponed)

– Manchester City vs Brentford (Dec 23, 15:30)

– West Ham vs Manchester United (Dec 23, 18:00)

– Tottenham vs Everton (Dec 23, 18:00)

– Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth (Dec 23, 18:00)

– Fulham vs Burnley (Dec 23, 18:00)

– Luton Town vs Newcastle (Dec 23, 18:00)

– Liverpool vs Arsenal (Dec 24, 16:00)

– Wolves vs Chelsea (Dec 24, 16:00)

These matches will be the 18th set of matches out of a total of 38 in the Premier League season.

Here are the current standings in the English Premier League:

1. Arsenal – 17 matches (39 points).

2. Liverpool – 17 matches, (38 points).

3. Aston Villa – 17 matches, (38 points).

4. Manchester City – 17 matches, (34 points).

5. Tottenham – 17 matches, (33 points).

6. Newcastle – 17 matches, (29 points).

7. Manchester United – 17 matches, (28 points).

8. West Ham – 17 matches, (27 points).

9. Brighton – 17 matches, (26 points).

10. Chelsea – 17 matches, (22 points).

11. Fulham – Played 17 matches, 21 points

12. Brentford – Played 17 matches, 19 points

13. Wolves – Played 17 matches, 19 points

14. Bournemouth – Played 16 matches, 19 points

15. Crystal Palace – Played 17 matches, 17 points

16. Everton – Played 17 matches, 16 points

17. Nottingham Forest – Played 17 matches, 14 points

18. Luton Town – Played 16 matches, 9 points

19. Burnley – Played 17 matches, 8 points

20. Sheffield United – Played 17 matches, 8 points

Tags

Leave a Comment