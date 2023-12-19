Fighting For Democracy In Zimbabwe A Lost Cause, Says Pro-democracy Campaigner
Pro-democracy campaigner and human rights activist Thandekile Moyo says fighting for freedom in Zimbabwe is a lost cause and Zimbabweans should focus on personal development rather than wasting their energy on politics and hoping that politicians will bring meaningful change to their lives.
Posting on X, Moyo argued that there is nothing to distinguish between ZANU PF and opposition politicians, and their supporters which not only makes the attainment of democracy difficult but also makes the political environment toxic. She wrote:
The truth is it’s better to focus on personal development than to dedicate yourself to fighting for freedom in a country where politicians, CSOs and all purporting to be leaders are focused on personal power and personal wealth.Feedback
My advice is: go out there and learn about other contexts, build your capacity, further your studies, and prepare to be the person you want to be while also growing your career and making a living.
Fighting for freedom in Zimbabwe is a lost cause. Opposition and ZANU are cut from the same cloth, and so are opposition and ZANU supporters.
The ordinary Zimbabwean is screwed, left right and centre. #ZanupfMustGo yes but Zanuism has permeated into “all of us”.
Some prominent Zimbabwean bloggers accuse Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) politicians of seeking political office to line their pockets and join ZANU PF on the feeding trough rather than the betterment of the lives of voters.
Between 2000 and 2020, the country’s main opposition MDC, experienced several splits that have been attributed to tribalism, personal ambitions and disregard of the party constitution.
The MDC’s successor, CCC, is on the verge of total collapse due to infighting reportedly emanating from a struggle for positions.
Opposition councillors have been accused of corruption in the allocation of stands in residential areas and this has disillusioned millions of citizens resulting in voter apathy.
As a result, there is a general perception that Zimbabwe’s opposition is not different from ZANU PF as both seek power that gives access to State resources for personal aggrandisement.
