Mutsvangwa Urges Caution After 12 Killed In Head-on Collisions
The Acting Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Chris Mutsvangwa has implored drivers to exercise caution on the roads to curb avoidable accidents during the festive season following the death of 12 people in two separate accidents that occurred on Sunday and Monday.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Sunday, around 3 PM, three people were killed when a Sino truck with three passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck at the 50-kilometre peg along Mutare Juliasdale Road.
Asst Comm Nyathi said on Monday, nine people were killed whilst three others were injured in a head-on collision involving two Honda Fit vehicles around 2.30 AM at the 43-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road.
Speaking to The Herald, Mutsvangwa urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads. He said:
The festive season has started on a painful and tragic note with two terrible car accidents.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Taking due cue from the Head of State, the Ministries of Home Affairs and of Transport, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other Government traffic safety agencies are imploring the driving public to exercise due safety and extra care on our highways.
H.E. the President Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa issued an impassioned plea for safe driving with an emphasis against drinking and driving in his address at the final Politburo meeting of 2023.
Every driver owes it to all fellow road users to exercise maximum alertness once one takes to the highway.
During the ZANU PF Politburo meeting last week, Mnangagwa cautioned motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol to prevent the unnecessary loss of lives.
According to a report, some of the common causes of road traffic accidents in Zimbabwe include:
- Distracted Driving: Many car accidents occur due to drivers not paying attention to the road. Distractions like texting, talking on the phone, eating, or interacting with passengers lead to accidents.
- Reckless driving – Another common cause of car accidents in Zimbabwe is reckless driving, which can include speeding, tailgating, weaving in and out of lanes, or ignoring traffic signals.
- Drunk driving – Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a major contributor to car accidents in Zimbabwe, as it impairs a driver’s ability to make good decisions and react to changing road conditions.
- Poor road conditions – Zimbabwe’s roads are often in disrepair, with potholes, cracked pavement, and other hazards that can cause accidents. This is particularly true in rural areas, where roads may not be maintained as well as in urban centres.
- Inclement weather – Rain, snow, and other weather conditions can make roads slippery and difficult to navigate, increasing the likelihood of car accidents.
- Vehicle defects – Sometimes, car accidents are caused by defects in the vehicle itself, such as faulty brakes or tires.
- Inexperience – Many car accidents in Zimbabwe are caused by inexperienced drivers who are not yet skilled at navigating the roads and responding to potential hazards.
- Poor visibility – Some car accidents are caused by poor visibility, such as at night or during heavy fog. This can be due to inadequate lighting on the roads or inadequate headlights on the vehicles.
- Road rage – Sometimes, car accidents are caused by drivers who become angry or aggressive on the road and engage in dangerous behaviours, such as speeding or tailgating.
- Fatigue – Fatigue can impair a driver’s ability to make good decisions and react quickly to potential hazards, leading to car accidents. This can be caused by long hours on the road, lack of sleep, or other factors.
More: Pindula News