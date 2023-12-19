Mutsvangwa Urges Caution After 12 Killed In Head-on Collisions

5 minutes ago Tue, 19 Dec 2023 08:18:44 GMT

The Acting Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Chris Mutsvangwa has implored drivers to exercise caution on the roads to curb avoidable accidents during the festive season following the death of 12 people in two separate accidents that occurred on Sunday and Monday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Sunday, around 3 PM, three people were killed when a Sino truck with three passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck at the 50-kilometre peg along Mutare Juliasdale Road.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on Monday, nine people were killed whilst three others were injured in a head-on collision involving two Honda Fit vehicles around 2.30 AM at the 43-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road.

