Mthuli Increases Budget Allocation For Parliament

They said their welfare did not match their counterparts in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The legislators made the demands during the budget debate last week.

Ncube was forced to increase the budget allocation for Parliament to appease the MPs. He said:

I propose increasing the budget for Parliament by another ZWL$225 billion so that it becomes ZWL$700 billion in response to those needs. There was a question specifically about vehicles, we have budgeted ZWL$132 billion at the current exchange rate, which converts to about US$60 000 per vehicle. We have done that but I think the main issue is that we increase the budget for Parliament to ZWL$700 billion.

Ncube also proposed to increase the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) budget allocations.

210 legislators directly elected into office have access to CDF, which is allocated by the Treasury to initiate development projects in their constituencies. Said Ncube:

I am aware that we need to increase the budget for constituency offices and constituency visits. Also, in the past, we have discussed research officers to support MPs and bolster the CDF. We have done some calculations with my staff.

Ncube also told the lawmakers that the facility for the importation of their vehicles, including those from the Ninth Parliament, is still in place. He said:

I must say that the facility for the second vehicle is still in place, so you are free to import a second vehicle. Those from the Ninth Parliament who could not bring in cars before Parliament was dissolved, we are going to extend the Statutory Instrument so that you can bring in your cars. I have already received a letter from the Clerk of Parliament of members who were affected. We are processing that as Treasury. In terms of Parliament staff, they also have access to duty-free motor vehicles just like any other civil servant.

Towards the end of the Ninth Parliament, the Government pampered MPs with US$40 000 housing loans but the move drew condemnantion from the public.

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa criticised MPs from his party for accepting the loans which he described as a bribe from the ZANU PF-led government.

