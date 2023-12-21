Itel P55 Launches In Zimbabwe. 5G finally comes to itel. RAM up to 24GB

Pindula spoke to itel Southern Region Marketing Manager, Pegnef Nyangaidenzvi, who said about the new P55:

In Zimbabwe, the P55 Series is coming in 3 versions namely P55+, P55 (5G), and P55. From its predecessor series P40, the P55 series has improved on memory, charging speed specifically the P55+(45W charging speed whilst P40 series has 18W) and the better Camera quality in the Itel P Series family line. Also the P55+ will be the first P Series to have 256gig Storage.

Major changes to the P Series

For the first time, the itel brand will now have a 5G network phone. And for the first time in the P series, there is a 256GB internal storage option, and a 50 megapixel camera.

The RAM has been increased to top 24GB – including extended RAM. Yes, that 24GB.

The main camera has also jumped from the current 13 megapixels on the P40 to now 50 Megapixels.

Itel P55 charging improvements

Nyangaidenzvi said one standout improvement are the charging features:

We now have a Power Charge function. This is an exclusive function only available on P55+. It works with high efficiency charging without overheating issues occurring. As more people are becoming heavy users of mobile phones there is an increasing demand of fast charging phones. There are 3 levels of charging charging and by choosing different charging modes it helps to reduce power consumption and improve battery life and also ensuring customer safety when charging (overheating issues)

P55 Price in Zimbabwe

The pricing of the P55 phones is not available yet. But infromation we have suggests it will be priced to compete favourably with phones such as the Tecno Spark 20 and Redmi 13c.

