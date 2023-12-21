Itel P55 range full specs
The P55 is the latest in the itel family of mobile phones in Zimbabwe.
This new phone comes in 4 versions: P55+ the most advanced version; P55 (5G) which has 5G; P55 the standard version of the phone, and finally P55 T.
This article focuses on the main features of these different versions of the P55. The phones have the same design on the outside – a slim and light design.
P55+ key features
➤ Battery: 5000 mAh
➤ Fast Charging: 45W Power Charge (full charged in 70min). 3 levels of charging charging.
➤ Type C charger
➤ 50 Megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels selfie camera
➤ RAM: range from 12GB – 24GB (including virtual RAM)
➤ Internal Storage: 128gb option and 256gb option
➤ Fingerprint Sensor: side mounted on Power button
➤ Display: 6.6 inches IPS LCD, 90Hz
➤ Operating System: Android 13
P55 5G
Other things are the same as the P55+ except the following:
➤ 5G network (in addition to 4G, 3G and 2G)
➤Fast Charging: 18W
P55
Other things are the same as the P55+ except the following:
➤ Fast Charging: 18W
P55 T
Other things are the same as the P55+ except the following:
➤ Battery: 6000 mAh
➤ Fast Charging: 18W
➤ RAM: 8gb (4gb + 4gb virtual ram)
➤ 128gb internal Storage
Please note: Pindula has in authority that the P55 T might not be available in the Zimbabwean market.