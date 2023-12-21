Itel P55 range full specs

11 minutes ago Thu, 21 Dec 2023 09:02:02 GMT

The P55 is the latest in the itel family of mobile phones in Zimbabwe.

This new phone comes in 4 versions: P55+ the most advanced version; P55 (5G) which has 5G; P55 the standard version of the phone, and finally P55 T.

This article focuses on the main features of these different versions of the P55. The phones have the same design on the outside – a slim and light design.

Feedback