Jacob Mafume Bounces Back As Harare Mayor

6 minutes ago Thu, 21 Dec 2023 16:54:06 GMT

Jacob Mafume has bounced back as Harare Mayor after defeating Elvis Ruzani by a vote of 22 to 15. Mafume, a lawyer by profession, was mayor between 2018 and 2023 and was replaced by Ian Makone following the 23-24 August 2023 harmonised elections.

The post of mayor became vacant when Lovejoy Chitengu, who was elected as councillor for Ward 36 in the August 2023 general elections, was recalled by Tshabangu. Chitengu had replaced Ian Makone, who was also recalled in November. Chitengu was spared from that recall due to a spelling error in his name but Tshabangu ordered another recall.

Tshabangu argues that the recalls were necessary because the targeted CCC representatives were imposed by party leader Nelson Chamisa during the party’s controversial candidate selection process. Some political observers believe that Chamisa used a different candidate selection process to eliminate opponents and favour loyalists. Others see the recalls as an attempt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to weaken the opposition.

