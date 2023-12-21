President Mnangagwa Takes Annual Month-long Leave

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will this week be taking his annual month-long official leave and plans to stay in the country for the duration of the leave. In a statement seen by Pindula News, George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, said the two Vice Presidents will alternate in acting as the President while he is on leave. Read the statement:

His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, this week begins his traditional annual month-long official leave. He intends to spend the break in the country, and will interrupt it now and then to fulfil certain fixtures requiring his personal attention. The two Vice Presidents, Gen (Retod) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, and Col (Retd) K.C.D. Mohadi, will take turns to act while the President is on leave.

As we wish His Excellency the President a restful break after what has been another hectic yet fulfilling year, we wish him, the First Lady and the First Family a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024!

